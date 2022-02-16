"It's in their hands" - Ian Wright feels Manchester United are going to be fine in top 4 race

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes Manchester United will finish inside the Premier League top four over the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur. This is despite the fact that both London sides have games in hand over the Red Devils.

The 58-year-old player turned pundit has stated that United create enough chances in a game for them to get their desired result. Even against Brighton, United had 19 shots in the game out of which seven were on target.

Speaking to Premier League Productions following United's 2-0 win over Brighton, Ian Wright said:

"You look at the games in hand, Arsenal's games in hand are like Tottenham and Chelsea, that is going to be tough in itself, but what we've seen from Man United and I continue to see is that they continue to create chances, if they take the chances, they'll be fine. It's in their hands to do it."

He added:

"Tough game coming up against Leeds, that's a kind of a derby. And another one is the main thing is that they do not lose, that's the main thing. The problem you'd have with Man Utd is if they weren't creating chances and they are, so I think they're going to be fine."

Manchester United are back to winning ways following a run of two consecutive league draws. The Red Devils secured a 2-0 win over Brighton thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The win saw United enter the top four once again. As things stand, they are fourth in the standings, having amassed 43 points from 25 matches. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently two points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#MUFC #BHAFC #MUNBHA



talksport.com/football/10435… Manchester United back into the top four thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes Manchester United back into the top four thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes #MUFC #BHAFC #MUNBHAtalksport.com/football/10435…

However, Arsenal are in hot pursuit of the Red Devils in the race to secure Champions League football for next season. The Gunners are currently sixth in the table on 39 points from 22 games. They only trail Manchester United by four points and have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Manchester United have crucial games coming up

Manchester United have crucial games coming up in the next few days. The Red Devils will first travel to Elland Road to take on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side.

United will later travel to Madrid to take on La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava