“It’s not in my hands” - Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah opens up on dreams to win Ballon d'Or

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has spoken about his dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or. However, although he has enjoyed a remarkable season for the Reds at Anfield, he has admitted that it is not in his hands.

Salah's season has been incredible, with 33 goals and 23 assists in just 49 games so far. His performances have helped Liverpool win their 20th league title. The club's Champions League and Carabao Cup exits, though, have gone against his Ballon d'Or prospects.

During an interview with France Football, the 32-year-old striker admitted (via GFFN):

“It’s not in my hands, but obviously, one day I would like to win the Ballon d’Or for my people. When you come from a village in Egypt, as a child, it’s difficult to dream of the Ballon d’Or. It was when I came to Liverpool that I started to think that, maybe, one day… But if I don’t win it, my career will still be successful.”

Despite the setbacks, Salah remains optimistic about future opportunities:

“I’m only 32, several winners in recent years have been in their thirties. So, who knows? And then, next season promises to be exciting with the defence of our title with Liverpool and the Champions League, the CAN with Egypt and the World Cup.”

Players like Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele have a bigger chance of winning the coveted award. He has not been as phenomenal as Mohamed Salah, having delivered 33 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. However, aside from clinching the Ligue 1 title, he has led the Parisians to the UEFA Champions League final.

Michael Owen remains Liverpool's only Ballon d'Or winner

Michael Owen stands as the only Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or, when he won it as a 22-year-old in 2001. He notably played a decisive role in their treble season as he helped the Reds to triumph in the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup.

Other players at Anfield have not managed this accolade. Steven Gerrard finished third in 2005, after his role in their Champions League victory. Fernando Torres also finished third in 2008 after a goal-rich season at Anfield and a successful Euro 2008 tournament with Spain.

In 2019, Virgil van Dijk nearly won the Ballon d'Or, falling short by only seven points to Lionel Messi. The Reds dominated that year, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Alisson Becker also making it into the top ten.

