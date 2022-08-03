"It's a hands-on approach" - Ex-Manchester United manager tells Erik ten Hag how to get Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

Former Manchester United coach Chris Armas has advised new manager Erik ten Hag on how to retain the services of wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, is desperate to leave after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions last season. The 37-year-old also missed United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia last month, citing personal reasons.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Erik ten Hag was left frustrated that Cristiano Ronaldo was not receptive to any virtual talks prior to his return to Manchester, according to @JacobsBen Erik ten Hag was left frustrated that Cristiano Ronaldo was not receptive to any virtual talks prior to his return to Manchester, according to @JacobsBen. 😳 https://t.co/HT82V3lnHt

Armas, who served as an assistant to former Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick, said that the Portuguese star must be involved in the 'solutions' and 'success'. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"It's a hands-on approach, speaking with him, bringing him into the office, asking him questions, so he's part of the solutions and part of the success. It was my job to work out how to get all that fire, experience and talent and challenge him as much as I could. I think the most important thing is to engage with Cristiano."

He continued:

"He has got so much to give, his commitment to winning and scoring; each guy has their different type of leadership. He can be a leader in his way, and my goal like everyone in the squad was to say how can I get the most out of Cristiano. When you talk about, at the highest level, seeing a professional and what winning means to Ronaldo, what scoring goals mean to him — he's in the team, a big part of the team, and he's a guy who (has) produced (the goods)."

After returning to his old club last summer, Ronaldo top-scored with 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. However, Manchester United endured a trophyless campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to be benched in Manchester United's Premier League opener

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to start Manchester United's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 7.

Although the striker played the last pre-season game on July 31 against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, he was hooked off at half-time in the game that ended 1-1. With the former Real Madrid star's fitness apparently not at the optimum level, new manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to bench him for the season opener.

