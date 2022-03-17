"It's not in their hands" - Paul Merson accused Liverpool of 'celebrating like they've won' the league and offers PL title verdict 

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes Liverpool are still the underdogs in the Premier League title race despite their recent win against the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to within a point of Manchester City following their victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday (March 16). The Reds were under the cosh in the first half, but bounced back in the second 45 minutes to pick up a comfortable 2-0 win in the end.

Form wise, Klopp's side are the best in the league right now as they have narrowed the gap at the top from 14 points to just one.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Head to A ninth consecutive @PremierLeague win for the RedsHead to @LFCTV GO for highlights and reaction from a big win in #ARSLIV A ninth consecutive @PremierLeague win for the Reds 🙌Head to @LFCTV GO for highlights and reaction from a big win in #ARSLIV 🔴

Despite their momentum, the Reds will need to beat Manchester City to ensure they move ahead in the title race. Merson, however, accused the Merseyside outfit of celebrating prematurely after their win against Arsenal and feels Manchester City are still the team to beat.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Man City, at your peril. Nothing's really changed. Liverpool still have to win every game,. They're (City) still one point [ahead], and they've got Liverpool at home. If Man City win every game and draw with Liverpool, they win the league. It's not in their hands! You're talking about a Man City team that have won 14 or so games on the trot so many times over the last three or four years."

“Everybody's celebrating here tonight like they've won. Man City went to Selhurst Park and drew nil-nil. They had enough chances to win two football matches. They're not looking like they're not going to score a goal,” he added.

Liverpool have the momentum but Manchester City still hold the advantage

Manchester City have dropped points despite playing well in recent games, and that will be a cause for concern.

Klopp's side, on the other hand, have been more ruthless in front of goal and have picked up nine wins in a row despite not playing their best football.

The Reds will play before Manchester City in the next round of fixtures, so they will have the opportunity to move ahead of the Sky Blues in the league table.

Although Manchester City will have home advantage when the two sides face off in April, Liverpool's momentum could eventually take them over the line. The two sides will square off on April 10 in what could be a potential title showdown.

Edited by Parimal