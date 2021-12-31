“It’s happened before” – Sol Campbell warns Arsenal about not ‘securing’ and ‘protecting’ future of young talent at Emirates

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has urged the Gunners to secure the future of bright talent Bukayo Saka.

Campbell believes his former side have let go of quality youngsters in the past and does not want to see that happen once again. Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, the 47-year-old said:

“When you get young players who just come out and do really, really well, you’ve got to protect them, you’ve got to secure them. They’re the lifeblood for the fans, for their country, England, and especially Arsenal.”

Campbell went on to talk about the repercussions of delaying contract negotiations. He said:

“You can’t allow top, top players to run their contracts down and move on because you’re taking too long. It’s happened before but that was all about big, big money, it took a long time to secure their contracts – why?”

The former centre-back added:

"When a club takes so long to secure the future of a player, if you wait too long, they’re going to get offers from other teams around. Sometimes you can agree to a price but if you wait six months [to get the deal signed], the price might now be different, it could be more.”

Saka has been one of Arsenal's best players over what has been a couple of sub-par seasons. The Englishman has thrived on the wings this season after previously being deployed in midfield. Saka has scored six goals and provided four assists in 21 matches across all competitions this term.

The winger, who rose through the ranks of the Gunners' Hale End academy, is currently on a contract that runs until 2024. However, Saka has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Arsenal have responded by reportedly opening negotiations regarding a new contract.

Bukayo Saka is one of the leaders of Arsenal's youth revolution

Saka, who made his debut for Arsenal back in 2019, has quickly become a key member of the team. He has made 109 appearances for the Gunners first-team already, scoring 17 goals and assisting 25 more.

Saka is considered one of the young leaders in a talented squad that also boasts the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney. Mikel Arteta's new-look Arsenal outfit have their foundations in youngsters, as affirmed by signings such as Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.

The gamble has also paid off as the Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League table. Saka has been one of the primary reasons for their rise in the current campaign after making a slow start to the season.

Having spent his entire football career so far with Arsenal, many believe it's only a matter of time before Saka extends his time at the club.

