"It's happening, bro!" - Ian Wright delighted after Gabriel Jesus' Arsenal debut

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is beyond pleased with new signing Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian was on target twice for the Gunners on his debut for the club. His strikes were enough to send the club legend to cloud nine ahead of the new season.

The Gunners looked to sharpen their attack following the departures of veteran strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. This need for attacking firepower saw them sign the Manchester City striker for around £45 million this window.

Arsenal @Arsenal

| Gabriel Jesus (75')



The perfect start

Speaking after the match against Nurnberg, where the Gunners ran out 5-3 winners, the former striker was full of praise for the Brazilian, (via Mirror) saying:

"Jesus, man. Nice finishing. It's happening, bro! It's so good to be among this Arsenal team. To feel the energy."

Arsenal took the win after a fairly unconvincing display against the German side, with their quality being enough to see them through on the day. Arteta’s men initially fell two goals behind in the first half before a second-half resurgence saw them take the win.

Arsenal @Arsenal GABRIEL JESUS!



Barely seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet!



2-1 (47)

The Gunners will hope to run a tighter ship defensively heading into next season, but with the match being a friendly there is still room for improvement. Arteta still has his eyes on more signings as he hopes to lead Arsenal back into Champions League football.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also impressed with Gabriel Jesus

It took Gabriel Jesus only 90 seconds to score his first goal for the Gunners after coming on in the second half against Nurnberg. But it wasn't just his goalscoring on display. The former Manchester City striker was an all-round performer, combining well with his teammates.

Speaking to reporters after the game (via Football London), Mikel Arteta notably discussed the Brazil international, who had clearly impressed the manager.

Jesus paired well with Eddie Nketiah, with both players linking effortlessly and turning the game in their club's favor. Arteta noted that their movement and attacking relationship would be further explored moving forward.

Jesus also expressed his excitement at working with Nketiah, stating:

"We have a lot of qualities and it was so good to play with him."

