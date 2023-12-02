"It's very hard to adapt" - Liverpool star opens up on his struggles in Premier League, backs himself to improve following summer move

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has revealed that he has found it difficult to adapt to life in the Premier League following his summer switch from VfB Stuttgart.

The Japanese midfielder was a late addition to the Reds' squad after they sold most of their senior midfielders. Endo has featured 15 times for the club across competitions, with nine of his appearances coming from the start. The Japan international has had to be content with a bit-part role for Jürgen Klopp's side since his arrival at Anfield.

Liverpool signed Wataru Endo as a low-risk option for just £17 million after they failed with attempts to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The midfielder was signed as a direct replacement for Fabinho, who left the club to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Endo revealed how it has been difficult for him to adapt to playing in the Premier League in an interview via Goal. The former Stuttgart captain revealed that is isn't used to the pace of the league but he is willing to learn and improve himself as a player.

Endo said:

"Yes, it's harder than I thought, but I'm very happy to be here. Physically, it's speedy, so it's very hard to adapt but it's the Premier League and I keep trying and keep playing and I'll get better. I'm already 30 years old but I feel I have a chance to grow as a football player so I'm so happy to be here and I can improve."

Endo has been the odd one out in the Liverpool midfield revamp alongside Dutch youngster Ryan Gravenberch, as they have both struggled to make an impact. Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai, their other midfield signings, have had much smoother experiences since their summer arrival.

Liverpool looking like themselves again this season

Last season was a poor season for Liverpool by their lofty standards, as they failed to finish in the UEFA Champions League places. The Reds finished in fifth place, 22 points shy of league winners Manchester City at the end of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side have greatly improved this season after undergoing radical changes in the summer, with several players leaving the club. They have lost just once in the league this season and are in third place.

Liverpool played out an interesting 1-1 draw with their rivals Manchester City in their last league match, their biggest test this season. They will next host Fulham on Sunday, December 3.

The Reds also lead their UEFA Europa League group and have qualified for the knockout stages with one group-stage game to spare.