“It’s hard to be more flirtatious than me, but I think she will be” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez makes admission about daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has stolen the limelight on social media with her recently released Netflix series, 'I am Georgina'. Rodriguez recently made an incredible claim about her daughter Alana Martina.

Martina is five years old and has played a significant role in the ongoing Netflix series. Speaking about her daughter, Rodriguez said in one of the show's episodes (via Md Zol):

“She likes to wear wigs, she loves makeup and she loves to dress up. She is very conceited, and look, it is difficult to be more flirtatious than me, but I think she will be."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been partners since 2017. They met when the Portuguese forward used to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet?

The consensus notion is that Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store, where she used to work. However, Rodriguez's former colleague, Pablo Bone, has now revealed that it wasn't the case.

Bone told Minuto En Cancha:

“I was working with Georgina Rodríguez at Gucci, about two months before she became a celebrity. We met several times working in the store, she was in the women's section and I was in the men's section."

He further added that when Ronaldo visited the store, the managers went to show him around. Bone claimed that Ronaldo met Rodriguez a few weeks later at a party and the pair got to know each other better. He said:

"When Cristiano entered the Gucci store we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall guy and only those in charge of the store serve those types of customers. They didn't speak, but after a few weeks they saw each other at a party where they got to know each other a little better."

The pair are one of the most famous couples on the planet. They are currently based out of Riyad in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo represents Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

