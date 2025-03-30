"It’s hard to leave him out" - Gabriel Agbonlahor claims he would pick Arsenal star over David Beckham

Gabriel Agbonlahor has kicked up a storm by selecting Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka over David Beckham in his combined England XI. Appearing on talkSPORT, the ex-Aston Villa striker was asked to mix and match England’s current heroes with the country’s “Golden Generation.” He opted for a bold selection on the right wing.

Ad

A former Ballon d’Or runner-up and an iconic figure in the English game, Beckham was unexpectedly left out. Agbonlahor justified his decision by insisting on Saka’s directness and energy as a requirement for his XI, saying (via TBR Football):

"I think Saka, what he has delivered for England, outstanding at the last World Cup. David Beckham, it’s hard to leave him out. I’ve been in England squads with him, I never saw him miss a shot in England training one, but with the way I want to play, I want speed and technical ability down the right side with Saka."

Ad

Trending

The Arsenal winger has won 43 caps for England since his debut in 2020, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists. Agbonlahor’s team featured other current stars such as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, plus all-time greats Ashley Cole and Wayne Rooney.

When David Beckham praised Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

In 2024, David Beckham sang praises of Bukayo Saka and touted the Arsenal winger's impact as a player and off-the-pitch role model. Speaking with Rio Ferdinand on 'Rio Presents,' the former England captain described Saka as a player who personifies all that is good about the modern game.

Ad

When asked about Saka, David Beckham said (via Just Arsenal):

“You look at the guy, I love him as a player. I love him as a person, firstly, but I love him as a player. And everything that he represents as a footballer, not just on the field, but off the field as well."

“He’s trying to make a difference in many different areas. But you know that he’s focused on his players as well, and that’s what I love about him. So I think he’s a great number seven," he added.

Saka has developed into a key player both for Arsenal and England. Now cemented as the Three Lions' first-choice right winger, the 23-year-old is helping club and country in their respective hunts for long-awaited silverware. He has a remarkable return of 67 goals and 64 assists in 250 appearances for the Gunners since he broke into their first team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback