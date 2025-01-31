"It's hard for him because he's not so offensive" – Ruben Amorim explains why one Manchester United star does not fit his system

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has stated that Tyrell Malacia does not have enough offensive nous to play as a wing-back in his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Malacia, 25, has struggled to be at his best since returning from a long-term ankle injury last November. He has started five of his eight total appearances for his current club this season, playing 316 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday (January 30), Malacia started his team's 2-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Romanian side FCSB. But, he was taken off at half-time for the fourth time by Amorim in the ongoing season.

At a press conference, Amorim was asked to shed light on the Dutch left-back's future at the Old Trafford side. He replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"We will see. What I know is that it's really hard on Malacia. It is a long time without playing, and then it's hard to play a lot of games. A player like him is a full-back. He played with the national team outside and inside, but sometimes in this system, sometimes it's hard for him because he's not so offensive."

The former Sporting CP and Braga tactician concluded:

"He can play as one of the three defenders, if we have more possession and more control of the games. It's a really difficult context for him. But he's our player and we are going to help him."

So far, Malacia has made 47 overall appearances for Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim shares thoughts on 29-year-old Manchester United star's potential return date

At a post-match press conference, Ruben Amorim was asked when Luke Shaw could return to first-team action for Manchester United. He replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"It will take a little bit more time. I think he needs to train more, to spend more time with his teammates playing as normal, even small sided games. Not just working alone. He stayed [in Manchester] to do a different type of work. He's going to get together with the team when we [return] and start from there. When I feel it is the right moment, we will start with some minutes in the games."

Shaw, 29, lately returned to group training after being out injured since the start of December last year. The left-back has made only three substitute appearances for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2024-25 term.

On the other hand, Manchester United have verbally agreed a deal worth around £30 million with Lecce for left-back Patrick Dorgu, as per ESPN.

