“It’s hard to pick one” – James Milner names 2 standout moments for him in a Liverpool shirt

Veteran midfielder James Milner has named the two standout moments for him in a Liverpool shirt. The 36-year-old has picked winning the Champions League and the Premier League with the Reds as the highest points of his Anfield career.

Milner has been a key cog in Jurgen Klopp's system over the years and has played a big role in the club's transformation under the German.

The former England international joined the Reds in 2015 on a free transfer following his contract expiry at Manchester City. At the time, Brendan Rodgers was still in charge at Anfield but Klopp took charge later that year following the sacking of the Northern Irishman.

Milner has won five trophies during his time with Liverpool but has hailed the Champions League and Premier League wins as the best of the lot. The Reds won the UCL in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League the following season.

The former Leeds United midfielder has hailed both the victories as 'big moments in the history of the club'.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“He talks to us about what people might be thinking, he anticipates people's thoughts before games – things such as getting tiredness out of our minds if there have been a lot of games." James Milner on Jurgen Klopp:“He talks to us about what people might be thinking, he anticipates people's thoughts before games – things such as getting tiredness out of our minds if there have been a lot of games." #awlive [lfc] James Milner on Jurgen Klopp:“He talks to us about what people might be thinking, he anticipates people's thoughts before games – things such as getting tiredness out of our minds if there have been a lot of games." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/67Ot8pgJ7C

The former Aston Villa star has claimed that his team showed 'character' to win the Premier League under 'strange circumstances.' Their league win came after the world was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Reds number 7, however, felt that 'it was disappointing' that they were not 'able to celebrate it with the fans'.

The Englishman told WALK ON , LFC's eMagazine, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"It's hard to pick one but those two moments were such big moments in the history of the club. Finally getting the Premier League after a big break with the club winning the league title – and being so close the year before when we got 97 points but didn't win it – showed character, especially winning it under the strange circumstances that we did."

He added:

“It was disappointing not to be able to celebrate it with the fans, but those two moments were special because we fought to achieve those as a group and a club.”

James Milner has been an unsung hero for Liverpool

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane get their due credits, James Milner has been somewhat underappreciated at Liverpool.

The 36-year-old has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted soldiers during his time at the club. This is thanks to his reliability, experience and, of course, versatility.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Absolute legend. Anyone else a bit gutted about the fact James Milner is set to leave Liverpool at the end of next month as it stands?Absolute legend. #LFC Anyone else a bit gutted about the fact James Milner is set to leave Liverpool at the end of next month as it stands? Absolute legend. #LFC https://t.co/xtS5RXZCIw

Milner is an absolute manager's dream and it would be a huge loss to the Reds if he leaves the club this summer.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has his contract expiring this summer. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him beyond this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh