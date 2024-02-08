"It’s a hard place to go and win" - Arsenal star Jorginho previews Gunners' 'tough' PL clash against West Ham

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has previewed his side's upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United. The Gunners will travel to the London Stadium to try and extend their winning run in the league and build a head of steam.

West Ham handed the Gunners their only home defeat in the league few weeks ago, but have lost a bit of momentum since then. Their last match ended in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal delivered a timely statement of intent in the title race with their dominant 3-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend to close the gap to two points at the top. They will face the Hammers on the back of successive wins over Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and the league leaders.

Speaking with the club's media ahead of the weekend London derby, midfielder Jorginho revealed that his teammates recognise the need to keep pushing.

“Everyone is happy but now is the moment to stay focused and push even more, to go with the good momentum and try to win another game. It will be a really tough game. They play well there and it’s a hard place to go and win. They showed already that it’s really hard, we’ve been there, and now it’s the moment for us to change things around in our way.”

David Moyes' side are winless in six games since defeating the Gunners at the Emirates in December. Mikel Arteta's side will be keen to further compound their misery by pushing them further down the league standings.

England international Declan Rice has been excellent since joining the Gunners in a club-record transfer from the Hammers last summer.

Arsenal prepared to offer Jorginho contract extension - Reports

Since arriving at the Emirates on an 18-month contract in January 2023, Italian midfielder Jorginho has proven to be a reliable player. Despite having to play a backup role to first Thomas Partey and now Rice, the 32-year-old has not disappointed when called upon.

The 2021 UEFA Player of the Year is in the final six months of his contract, but CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal are prepared to extend his contract. The Gunners retain the option to extend the contract of Jorginho by a year, and they are prepared to exercise the option.

Jorginho performed admirably for the Gunners at the Emirates on February 4, demonstrating his value to the team. The Italian international was named as the Man of the Match for a top-notch performance at the base of the Arsenal midfield.