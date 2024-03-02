"It's a harder game than what it looks" - Paul Merson makes claim ahead of Liverpool's clash against Nottingham Forest

Football expert Paul Merson has warned Liverpool ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 2.

The former Arsenal star claims that the game at the City Ground could be a banana skin for the Reds in their quest for the league title.

Merson believes Nottingham Forest could be a tricky team to face despite their underwhelming form in the league. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have picked up just one win from their previous six matches in the league.

Speaking ahead of the Saturday afternoon game, Paul Merson tweeted the following:

"Massive game for Liverpool, it’s a harder game than what it looks like for them today. Forest could be spoilers today!"

Expand Tweet

Liverpool have been in the some great form lately. They have picked two consecutive 4-1 victories in the Premier League, against Brentford and Luton Town.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also recently won their first piece of silverware for the 2023-24 season, winning the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea in the final. They also advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup by securing a 3-0 win over Southampton in mid-week.

However, one can understand why Merson wants the Reds to be wary of Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Liverpool are currently in the midst of an injury crisis with a majority of their first-team players on the sidelines.

According to This is Anfield, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold are just four from a list of players to miss the trip to Forest.

Jurgen Klopp will once again have to rely on youth players to come good against Nottingham Forest in order to keep their stronghold on the title race. Bobby Clark, Conor Bradley and Jayden Danns have been impressive in the opportunities they have received this season.

How did Liverpool do against Nottingham Forest earlier this season?

Liverpool are set to face Nottingham Forest for a second time in the Premier League this season when the two sides meet on Saturday. Their first encouter was back in October at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit registered a 3-0 victory on that occasion. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez scored in the first half before Mohamed Salah secured all three points with a third goal with 13 minutes remaining.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai registered two assists on that occasion as well.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the Premier League standings, having picked up 60 pointsf from 26 matches. They are, however, just one point clear of second-placed Manchester City who face rivals Manchester United on Sunday, March 3.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here