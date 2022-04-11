"It’s not harsh, it’s a fact" - Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards disagree on close VAR call in Manchester City vs Liverpool clash

Following the fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards had a disagreement over a VAR call during the game.

The two former players had differing views on whether Manchester City's overruled goal should have stood. Speaking to Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo), Micah Richards said about Raheem Sterling's overruled goal:

“It was millimetres. We want VAR in the game for important decisions. De Bruyne again getting into those pockets, we’re talking about can he finish it? Has he got the composure? Yes. I actually didn’t celebrate too much, I was thinking, is he offside? We’re talking millimetres offside.”

The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues 😤 https://t.co/5o5ykNhryM

Roy Keane replied to the former Manchester City star:

“It was offside, it doesn’t matter.”

Richards shot back:

“It was harsh but we don’t want to see this.”

Reds legend Jamie Carragher argued:

“It’s not harsh, it’s fact."

Richards eventually concluded, saying:

“It’s harsh, we should be giving the advantage. It was the right decision but having the game defined by this much.”

The mammoth fixture eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, which was a rather favorable result for the Cityzens as they remain at the top of the table. They will have to consolidate their position with consistent performances until the final matchday to secure the Premier League title.

Manchester City could stop Liverpool from winning the domestic treble

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

City were the first English side to sweep up all the domestic trophies in England, winning a treble in 2019. Their neighbors Manchester United won the continental treble in 1999, picking up the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League title.

So far, they have been the only English outfit to pull it off but the Reds have a chance to change that. Jurgen Klopp's men have already won the Carabao Cup, on their first step to a potential domestic treble. If they win the FA Cup and the Premier League, they could repeat the Cityzens' accomplishment from 2019.

However, Manchester City are ahead of the Reds on the Premier League table, after their game ended in a stalemate for both sides. The two sides will square off again next week in the FA Cup semi-finals.

If the Cityzens win the game, they could stop the Reds in their chase of a treble. However, Klopp and his men can overtake Pep Guardiola's side in the league and beat them in their cup tie, Liverpool could still win the domestic treble.

