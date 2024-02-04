"It’s a harsh word to use" - Roy Keane makes bold comments on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane feels Erik ten Hag is 'on trial' at Old Trafford this season. In December, the club sold 25% of its stake to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, who are in charge of all football-related operations at the club.

Keane reckons the new partial owners will be keeping a keen eye on ten Hag's performances come the end of the season, telling Sky Sports (via the Sun):

"It's a harsh word to use, 'on trial', because most managers are under pressure, but when you're Manchester United manager, that pressure comes.

"Is he on trial? Yes, he probably is until the end of the season. If he doesn't get his hands on the FA Cup or get into the Champions League, that pressure will be building."

Manchester United have broken several unwanted records during the season, losing 14 games across competitions.

They are out of Europe after finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group, behind Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen. United are out of the EFL Cup after losing to 3-0 to Newcastle United in the Round of 16.

Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United after win over West Ham

United got a strong result earlier on Sunday (February 4), beating West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring before Alejandro Garnacho added two more goals to hand ten Hag a big win. After the game, the United boss said (via BBC):

"I am happy with the way we played. We were a threat all the game through. When we serve our front line we can score goals. They can be direct and score goals."

United's next game is against Aston Villa on February 11. They are sixth in the Premier League, with 38 points after 23 games and eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

