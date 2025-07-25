"It's heartwarming when a player says that so openly" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals what Marcus Rashford told him about Manchester United

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed the details of the conversation he had with Marcus Rashford before the forward left Manchester United for Spain. The 27-year-old has been unveiled as a new Culer, having joined the club on a season-long loan with an option to be made permanent.

Ad

Laporta spoke glowingly about Rashford at his unveiling, expressing his delight with the forward completing a move to the Spanish champions. He revealed that he was touched by Rashford's sincerity as the forward opened up to him that he did not intend to ever leave Manchester United in the past.

"We’re very pleased because we’re bringing in a player of outstanding quality, at a great age to join Barça, and with exceptional motivation. I’ve personally seen just how excited he is about coming here. One of his greatest virtues is his sincerity. His dream was to play his entire career at Manchester United. He joined them at age seven and built a meaningful life there. He wanted to be a "one-club man." It’s heartwarming when a player says that so openly.

Ad

Trending

"But when something happened in his life that he didn’t expect, he looked toward the team he had always admired — Barça. He had faced us before and already had Barça on his radar. He was loaned to Aston Villa to showcase that he’s the best player of his generation, the best in England, and he now says his greatest motivation is to win the Champions League with Barça and the World Cup with England", Laporta said (via GIVEMESPORT).

Ad

Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona puts to bed questions about his future after clearly falling out at Manchester United. The academy graduate was exiled last season before he was sent to Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the campaign.

This summer, Manchester United clarified that they wanted him to leave, even handing his number 10 shirt to new signing Matheus Cunha. His move to Barcelona includes an option to buy him permanently for around £30 million, and he has taken the number 14 shirt in Spain.

Ad

Marcus Rashford reveals driving force behind move from Manchester United to Barcelona

New Barcelona star Marcus Rashford has revealed a key factor in his move to the club to be manager Hansi Flick. The England international expressed his eagerness to work with the German tactician after his impressive first year in Spain.

Rashford told the club's YouTube channel that he respects Flick for his work in leading a young team to success last season. He expressed a desire to work and learn the way things are done at the club, too.

Ad

"Another factor is because the conversations I had with [Hansi Flick] were positive. What he did last season was terrific. To lead such a young team to a very successful season and come back to pre-season and still want to do more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club and it's everything I wished. I'm eager to learn the Barcelona way", he said (via BBC Sport).

Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United after about 20 years at the club, ending his relationship with the club. He will hope to earn a permanent move to Spain and settle down there after his initial season-long loan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More