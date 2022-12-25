"It's been a help" - Mark Lawrenson highlights key reason why Manchester United will beat Nottingham Forest

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a comfortable win for Manchester United against struggling Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 27).

The Red Devils are set to resume their mission of securing a UEFA Champions League spot later this month after missing out on it last campaign. The Old Trafford outfit are currently fifth in the league standings with 26 points from 14 games, three points off fourth place.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are currently in the relegation zone, sitting in 18th place in the table. Steve Cooper's side head into the clash with Man Utd having lost four of their five away league games against Erik ten Hag's men.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson stated that Manchester United will beat the promoted outfit, saying:

"I'll go for a 2-0 home win. For some teams, the World Cup has been a hindrance and for others, it's been a help and I'd put United in the second category. Erik ten Hag will have refined them and there's no Cristiano Ronaldo skulking about the place. I don't think they've suffered any big injuries so 2-0 to United."

After the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Red Devils resumed their season with a 2-0 EFL Cup victory against Burnley earlier this week. Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford sealed the team's quarterfinal spot.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to strengthen their squad when the transfer window opens in January. Besides a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, the club are also keeping tabs on a midfielder and a right-back.

Gary Neville pinpoints Manchester United issue ahead of Premier League return

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that the Red Devils are suffering from a crisis with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez not expected to return soon. He said:

"They look like they've got a big problem at centre-back. Martinez looks like he's going to be at least a couple of weeks. Varane obviously was injured and you don't know when he's going to return."

Shedding light on Harry Maguire's potential absence, he added:

"If Maguire's ill they're going to go with a weakened defence into those Premier League games. I think if they had been playing against a Premier League team [in the EFL Cup,] they would have been punished, so they've got to get some defensive players back."

