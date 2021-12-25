“It’s helping me massively” – Arsenal star explains how ‘completely different’ Arteta is improving him

Arsenal defender Ben White has revealed how manager Mikel Arteta has helped him improve as a player. White claimed the Spaniard has the best man-management among the coaches he has played under and that his coaching style has helped him "massively."

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ben White said:

“The detail the gaffer goes into is completely different to what I’ve come across before. The way he demands you to do stuff and the way he says stuff and the detail he goes into is really important and it’s helping me massively."

He further added:

“I’ve had a few managers and I’d say his man-management is the best I’ve been under. Every player is different and needs different things, and he definitely understands that. He’s a top manager and it’s showing – we’re getting the results now.”

Ben White joined Arsenal before the start of the season from Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee of €58.5 million. He had a shaky start as the Gunners lost their first match 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford. Since then, he has improved dramatically and provided much-need solidity to Arsenal's backline.

He has featured in all Premier League games for Arsenal except for two matches he missed after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He has helped the Gunners keep eight clean sheets so far in 18 games. For reference, they only managed to keep 12 clean sheets in the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal look to continue their winning momentum in all competitions

Arsenal have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks

Arsenal's season started with three losses in a row in the Premier League. However, they bounced back to stay unbeaten in 10 games on the trot in all competitions.

This resurgence has seen them grab fourth spot in the Premier League table for now. However, their competitors, i.e., Manchester United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, all have games in hand.

They are currently unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, scoring a whopping 14 goals and conceding just two. They beat Sunderland in their last outing in the quarter-finals in the EFL Cup 5-1 and will now face Liverpool in the semis.

Arsenal @Arsenal



...and we will be playing at home against Liverpool



🏆 #CarabaoCup The draw for the semi-final of the @Carabao_Cup has been made......and we will be playing at home against Liverpool The draw for the semi-final of the @Carabao_Cup has been made......and we will be playing at home against Liverpool 🏆 #CarabaoCup

They were also drawn against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal's next fixture is against Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Boxing Day. They will look to keep their momentum going while fighting on all three fronts.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee