“It’s all because of him” – Alexandre Lacazette explains biggest change at Arsenal under ‘leader’ Mikel Arteta

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette has been full of praise for Mikel Arteta and how he has changed the club since taking over as manager.

Speaking to DAZN, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Lacazette heaped praise on Arteta for Arsenal's improvement this season and stated that the team are currently focused on finishing in the top four. He said:

"We’re focused on being in the top four. We want to get the team into the Champions League next season. We work for it all week, and at the moment, it’s working. We want to continue like this, working hard every day to play well at the weekend. Arteta is the leader, the boss, even the boss of the club. Since he arrived, a lot of things have changed, including everyone’s mentality… It’s all because of him."

afcstuff @afcstuff Mikel Arteta on if Lacazette will stay beyond this season: “With Alex, it’s very clear what he brings to the team. He’s shown it consistently since I’ve been here & what we have to resolve is the contractual timing, in the best possible way & when we all align on the same page.” Mikel Arteta on if Lacazette will stay beyond this season: “With Alex, it’s very clear what he brings to the team. He’s shown it consistently since I’ve been here & what we have to resolve is the contractual timing, in the best possible way & when we all align on the same page.” https://t.co/94w3wK8MF5

Arsenal are currently 4th in the Premier League, three points ahead of Tottenham in 5th with a game in hand on their rivals. The Gunners will take on Crystal Palace upon returning to league action following the international break. Arteta's side will know that Selhurst Park is a difficult place to go to but will need to pick up all three points on the night.

"I wanted to build a winning team" - Arteta on his managerial career at Arsenal so far

Arteta is trying to help his side finish in the top 4 this season

Speaking to Arsenal official website, Arteta reflected on his time as Arsenal manager. He said:

"Well when I went into management I had a clear vision of what I wanted to accomplish with Arsenal. I wanted to build a winning team that was also financially sustainable and that could transmit the values, the identity and the passion that the club has had over the years. To do that we had to make some important decisions and get the club moving in the right direction, so that we could also achieve that in the long-term."

"There have been some very difficult decisions to make. First of all you need to come up with a plan. You have to have a lot of support from within the club to do it, and then the decisions need to be right. Until now I think one of the biggest successes has been to create – as a club – a culture and an atmosphere where our players, staff and everyone can feel that this is a place where they can fulfil their potential."

"It is a place where they can grow, they can participate and everyone can add value to the club. When you get that, you create a real sense of belonging and that’s something more powerful than just personal interest. I think that’s been one of our biggest wins so far."

Arsenal @Arsenal Watford

Leicester City

Aston Villa



@M8Arteta has been nominated for the March Premier League Manager of the Month award WatfordLeicester CityAston Villa@M8Arteta has been nominated for the March Premier League Manager of the Month award ✅ Watford✅ Leicester City ✅ Aston Villa@M8Arteta has been nominated for the March Premier League Manager of the Month award 👏

Edited by Adit Jaganathan