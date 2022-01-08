“It’s up to him” – Robert Pires names club Salah should join if he leaves Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been in excellent form this season. The winger has scored 23 goals and made nine assists in 26 appearances in all competitions already.

The Egyptian has 25 goals involvements in the Premier League in just 20 games which is exceptional even by his standards. He leads both the goalscoring chart and the assists chart in the league. Given his form and the fact that his contract will expire soon, Salah's future has become a matter of debate in European football.

Mohamed Salah's current contract with the the Reds will end in 2023. He is currently in talks with Liverpool over a contract extension. Despite both parties wanting that, a new deal is yet to be signed upon. The reason behind that are the financial details of the new contract.

Arsenal legend Pires spoke about Mohamed Salah's future and which team would suit him best if he were to leave Liverpool.

He said:

"Mohamed Salah’s future depends on what he wants, whether he continues with Liverpool or goes for new experience, it’s up to him. Between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and considering the player’s qualities, I think Salah would perform better with Barca, his communication with Xavi will be easy."

Egypt manager calls Liverpool player Mohamed Salah the best player in the world

Talks over a new contract have been going on between the club and the player for quite a while now. However, it has not distracted Salah on the pitch.

The Egyptian forward has been in terrific form regardless of these talks. It is a good sign since Salah has left Liverpool for a short while to represent Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Egypt manager and ex-Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz thinks very highly of Mohamed Salah. He is very happy to have such an asset available to him.

Queiroz thinks that Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world. This may come across as personal bias given Carlos is Salah’s manager. But no one can deny that Salah is certainly a contender for one of the best players in the world this season.

Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, who are representing Guinea and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations respectively, will also be unavailable for Liverpool.

The Liverpool trio are expected to next be available for the Reds in the match against Leicester City on February 10. Only time will tell whether Salah will continue his amazing run of form when he returns to the club, but as of now at least he will surely return to Liverpool.

