“It’s historical but we can’t think over our heads” - Diogo Jota says Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United was ‘just another 3 points’ as Reds seek title glory

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has urged his team to remain grounded and focus on the task ahead following their 5-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jota stated that the win over Manchester United was "historical," but pointed out that it was just another three points in the grand scheme of things as Liverpool look to challenge for the title.

“It’s historical but we as players, we can’t think over our heads. Jota told Liverpool's official website. "I think it’s important that we keep our feet on the floor. It’s just [another] three points, there is a long way to go."

Jota said he expected a tough game and complimented Liverpool for producing a near-perfect performance against Manchester United in the first 15 minutes.

"It’s hard to dream [about such a win], which is a good thing, to be honest. We always expect a tight game, at least in terms of the result, but I think we were outstanding today, especially until the 2-0. In the first 15 minutes we were almost perfect," Jota added.

Jota was one of the scorers in the emphatic 5-0 win at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward netted the second goal at the 13th minute mark, converting a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, netted a hat-trick, while Naby Keita also got on the scoresheet.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota lauds Mohamed Salah's performance against Manchester United

Diogo Jota also went on to heap praise on fellow Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, whose hat-trick secured the Reds their biggest win at Old Trafford.

"I think of course the way the team is playing at the moment helps a finisher like he is," Jota said. "It is one of those times when every time he touches the ball it seems to end in the back of the net! That is unbelievable for us and I hope that can continue for a while."

Liverpool's near-perfect display at Old Trafford has piled more misery on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who could face the sack sooner rather than later. According to reports, the Norwegian manager will be at the helm for Manchester United's trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently seventh on 14 points, eight points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten team in the league and trail Chelsea by just one point.

