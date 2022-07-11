"It's been an honor to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp" – Liverpool star confirms exit as he completes move away from Anfield

Right-back Neco Williams has confirmed his departure from Liverpool via social media, expressing gratitude for being able to play for the club and learn from Jurgen Klopp.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest are expected to officially announce him as their new player sooner rather than later.

Neco Williams, who joined the Merseysiders 15 years back, spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Fulham. The 21-year-old’s performances (2 goals and 2 assists in 14 games) were encouraging for the Championship outfit, prompting Nottingham Forest to snap up the player.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Forest are set to pay Liverpool £17.5 million for Williams, including add-ons, while a 15% sell-on clause is also included in his contract. The player has already completed his medical and has signed the contract.

Having spent his entire career at Liverpool, the right-back has a lot of memories associated with the club. On Twitter, Neco Williams wrote a heartwarming farewell message, pledging to always support his boyhood club.

"15 years at this special club, thank you for everything LFC. It's been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge”

"I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget YNWA !!!"

Neco Williams played 33 games for the Merseysiders' senior team in his career, recording six assists across competitions.

Liverpool newboy Darwin Nunez completes first training session with the team

New signing Darwin Nunez completed his first training session under Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, July 10.

He was photographed in the Merseysiders' new training kit for the season and could be involved in their first pre-season fixture against Manchester United on Tuesday, July 12.

Nunez, who has joined the club from Benfica, could make Liverpool considerably more formidable in attack in the 2022-23 season. He scored 26 goals in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, emerging as the leading scorer in the division.

His 30.6% shot conversion rate is also the best in the league. The Uruguayan's sharpness in front of goal last season helped him snag WhoScored's LIGA BBVA Player of the Season award (via WhoScored).

