“It’s an honor for me to play with him” – Rodrygo reveals what Neymar told him after Brazil suffered shock defeat to Cameroon in FIFA World Cup clash

Brazil forward Rodrygo Goes stated that Neymar Jr. came to his support after their 1-0 defeat against Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2.

The Real Madrid man started his first game in the tournament against Cameroon in their final group-stage match. With the team securing qualification after winning their first two matches, manager Tite preferred to start a second-string side.

The move didn't pay off as the Selecao ended up losing to a stoppage-time goal from Vincent Aboubakar. However, they still topped their FIFA World Cup group after having beaten Serbia and Switzerland in their previous two matches.

Brazil's talisman Neymar didn't feature against against the African side after suffering an ankle injury in their opening game against Serbia. However, he was present to watch the game.

Rodrygo, who was subbed off after 54 minutes, shared what the Paris Saint-Germain man told him after the game (via La Gazzetta dello Sport):

“Neymar gave me so much confidence before the match: he wanted to show me his support. He’s a teacher and he’s my idol; it’s an honor for me to play with him.”

He added:

“At the end of the match, he complimented me and told me to continue like this, despite the defeat. He told me not to think about what happened with Cameroon, to leave it behind me and look forward.”

While the team suffered a 1-0 defeat, Rodrygo enjoyed a decent game against Cameroon. He recorded two key passes, two successful dribbles and two tackles, while also winning two fouls.

The Real Madrid star has earned 10 caps for Brazil so far, including three at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and has registered one goal and one assist.

Rodrygo Goes @RodrygoGoes 🏽 Focado nas oitavas, amanhã é tudo pela nossa classificação! Focado nas oitavas, amanhã é tudo pela nossa classificação! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/8pNrVQoocc

Neymar Jr. likely to feature for Brazil's quarter-final clash against South Korea at the FIFA World Cup

The former Barcelona forward suffered nine fouls in the Selecao's opening game against Serbia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He subsequently picked up an ankle injury and had to miss the next two group games.

However, manager Tite has confirmed that the forward will be available for selection in their quarter-final clash against South Korea today (December 5). He said (via Sportskeeda):

"Neymar will play tomorrow. Neymar has a special training this afternoon."

Neymar Jr @neymarjr

🏽 🤚🏽 I feel good, I knew that I would now🤚🏽 I feel good, I knew that I would now ✋🏽😜🤚🏽 https://t.co/LpJ3BZJaU9

The Brazil No. 10 is just two goals behind legend Pele, who scored 77 goals, on their all-time top goalscorers list. He has scored 75 goals and provided 55 assists in 122 matches.

He will hope to break the record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and help the Selecao lift the trophy after two decades.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes