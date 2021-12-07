“It’s an honour to be able to work with him” – Manchester United star on “quality player” Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United’s Portuguese duo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been playing sensationally recently. They have been putting in work both on and off the pitch. They have been an inspiration for the rest of the squad to up their game. Fred and Alex Telles have both spoken about both Ronaldo and Fernandes. They talked about the impact that they are both having at Manchester United.

Fred told ESPN Brasil:

"His impact was very positive. It’s obvious that in the first games, it was difficult for us, we had some defeats in some big matches, but I think his impact was very positive because a quality player, as great as Cristiano, being able to share the locker room, being able to have a day-to-day life with him, is very important."

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Fred on Ronaldo:



"His [Ronaldo] impact was very positive, I think his impact was very positive because a quality player, as great as Cristiano, being able to share the locker room, being able to have a day-to-day life with him, is very important." Fred on Ronaldo:"His [Ronaldo] impact was very positive, I think his impact was very positive because a quality player, as great as Cristiano, being able to share the locker room, being able to have a day-to-day life with him, is very important." https://t.co/SICBuAOVsh

He further added:

"It’s like I say, it’s hard for you to get there, but it’s even harder to keep up, and he stayed on top, he works for it. It’s an honour to be able to work with him, to be able to share the locker room. Everyone wants to have a great performance, both for themselves and the group, and if something goes wrong, we’ll demand from ourselves.”

Fred also talked about the struggles during poor results and how Bruno Fernandes challenged the team for betterment. He said:

“We had some defeats, after the games we questioned ourselves there in the dressing room, he challenged the others, Bruno challenged the others, I did, I demanded from myself too, I could have done better. So this is normal, if the performance isn’t good, you have to have this self-criticism, for yourself as well as for others."

Manchester United stars are inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Manchester United have one of the best teams on paper in the Premier League with a squad filled with star players. Despite this, it is always either Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo, or at times both, who end up making the difference for the club.

A similar situation took place just last week against Arsenal as Fernandes found the equalizer when they were 1-0 down. Meanwhile Ronaldo’s brace ensured Manchester United took home all three points in a 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that he is not ready to slow down in his career just yet. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 800th and 801st goals in his career vs Arsenal last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo left as a star 12 years ago but seems to have only gotten better on his return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo has already scored total 12 goals in the Premier League and the Champions League this season. Meanwhile Bruno Fernandes has eight goal involvements in the Premier League.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ ⚽ Manchester United scorers in the 2021/22 season:



1⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo: 12 ⬆ goals

2️⃣ Bruno Fernandes: 5 ⬆ goals

3️⃣ Greenwood: 4 goals

4️⃣ Rashford: 3 goals

5️⃣ Lingard, Sancho: 2 goals

6️⃣ Fred, Telles, Martial, Maguire, Cavani, van de Beck: 1 goal. ⚽ Manchester United scorers in the 2021/22 season: 1⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo: 12 ⬆ goals 2️⃣ Bruno Fernandes: 5 ⬆ goals 3️⃣ Greenwood: 4 goals 4️⃣ Rashford: 3 goals 5️⃣ Lingard, Sancho: 2 goals 6️⃣ Fred, Telles, Martial, Maguire, Cavani, van de Beck: 1 goal. https://t.co/bM1aKAPeXX

Ronaldo and Fernandes have been fantastic on the pitch for Manchester United but that’s not where their role ends. According to various players they have both been role models for the entire Manchester United squad. They have inspired the players around them to do better.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Manchester United could do with the other players stepping up for a change. This would lift the burden off Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes’ shoulders, both on and off the pitch.

Edited by Aditya Singh