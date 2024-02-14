“It’s an honour” - Liverpool-linked sporting director breaks silence on his future

West Ham United's technical director Tim Steidten has reacted to reports linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are looking to appoint a new sporting director and names like Steidten and Paul Mitchell have been linked with the Merseysiders. Steidten has now broken his silence on the matter.

He said while it's a privilege to be linked with a club of the Anfield outfit's size, nobody from the Reds has gotten in touch with him yet. Steidten said (via Florian Plettenberg on X):

"I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honor. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet."

Speaking about his current role at West Ham United, he said:

"I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realized how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals."

Steidten added:

"I am looking forward to facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course, we are already planning the next window. What happens to the future, we will see."

Steidten played as a defensive midfielder during his professional club career, featuring in 48 games. In 2023, he was appointed as West Ham's sporting director after being involved with clubs like Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Jamie Carragher backs Xabi Alonso to take over at Liverpool

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down in the summer, Liverpool will need to look for a new manager. Former Reds' midfielder Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate in the race to take over.

Alonso is currently in charge of the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and has been doing an exceptional job there. Leverkusen are currently leading the Bundesliga table.

Reds icon Jamie Carragher has suggested that Alonso's style is different from Klopp's and more akin to Pep Guardiola's. The former defender, though, has backed his former teammate and feels it's the right time for him to take over.

Carragher said (via The Mirror):

"I actually feel Liverpool have been quite fortunate that Jürgen Klopp has left at this time, is moving on, and the time for Xabi Alonso to step in is pretty perfect with the job that he’s doing.”

Xabi Alonso has also been touted to become the next Barcelona manager as Xavi is set to leave Azulgrana at the end of the 2023-24 season.