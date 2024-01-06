“It’s horrible, but that’s the way it is” - Paul Merson delivers verdict on Arsenal star situation

Former player Paul Merson sympathises with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's situation but reckons the Englishman needs to face it head-on and look to come out on top.

Ramsdale, 25, was the undisputed No. 1 last season as the Gunners nearly ended their near two-decade Premier League title drought before finishing five points behind winners Manchester City. Nevertheless the Gunners returned to the UEFA Champions League after six years.

However, manager Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya from Brentford on loan this summer to have more competition in the goalkeeping spot. The Spaniard has become the first-choice under Arteta, making 20 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. Ramsdale has been restricted to just nine outings, keeping three shuouts.

Merson reckons it's not an ideal situation for Ramsdale, but the goalkeeper needs to 'fight for his place', telling Sky Sports (as per METRO):

"Goalkeeper signed a contract. It’s the way it rolls. It’s horrible, but that’s the way it is. He signed a contract. They brought in another goalie. He’s number one at the moment. He’s got to fight for his place. It’s as simple as that."

"When you sign these contracts for 100,000, 150,000-a-week, you can’t just go, 'Oh I’m not in the team. I’m leaving tomorrow morning, I wanna play somewhere else.'"

Merson urges Ramsdale to fight for his place, as the opportunities outside are limited, and the Gunners are unlikely to sell him to a direct rival.

"It’s a horrible position for goalkeepers," added Merson. "It’s very, very unusual if you can get two top drawer goalkeepers, which Arsenal have got.

"But where are you going to go? You’re not going to Liverpool. You’re not going to Manchester United. The only one I can see is Chelsea, and I don’t see Arsenal selling to Chelsea."

Raya is expected to start for the Gunners when they host Liverpool in their FA Cup opener at the Emirates on Sunday (January 7).

"I'm sure it will be a really good match again" - Arsenal manager on Liverpool game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Liverpool lock horns for the second time in as many months. In December, the two sides drew 1-1 at Anfield, with Gabriel Magalhaes' fourth-minute opener getting cancelled out by Mohamed Salah at the half-hour mark.

Ahead of their FA Cup opener, Arteta said in his pre-game press conference that he cannot help meeting the Reds so early but expects a 'good' game (as per the Gunners' website):

"It is the draw. We played two weeks ago, and it was an incredible match, and I'm sure it will be a really good match again."

The Reds last won at Arsenal in the FA Cup in 1964 but have scored 19 times in their last 21 meetings across competitions.