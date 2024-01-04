"It's a huge gamble" – Steve McManaman believes Arsenal will be taking a big 'risk' if they sign 27-year-old star in January

Ex-Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has adviced Arsenal to not end up signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Gunners, who are fourth with 40 points from 20 Premier League outings, have allegedly been in pursuit of Toney for quite a while. They are aiming to sign the 27-year-old Englishman to introduce new competition to Gabriel Jesus, who has been in poor form this campaign.

However, McManaman is of the opinion that the Brentford man could struggle to fit into Mikel Arteta's system in the middle of the 2023-24 season. He told the Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"He could be the answer, but we don't know. [If he moves], he is playing with better players and a different style... playing a different style where Arsenal like to move the ball very quickly. You have to be very good with your feet. Your movement has to be exceptional because you are dominating possession against the majority of the opposition."

McManaman, who played for Liverpool between 1990 and 1999, said:

"But do you want to take that chance? We know Brentford and Arsenal have connections with the owners. Are you going to risk it? I have no idea what he is going to cost. But he is going to cost a lot of money to prize him from Brentford, isn't he?!"

Offering a word of caution about Toney's price tag, McManaman added:

"Whether you are going to take that chance in the January transfer window and added with the [betting-related] trouble Ivan Toney has had. It's a huge gamble, isn't it, to spend that type of money at this stage of the season?!"

Toney, who will return from his eight-month-long ban in mid-January, has netted 32 goals in 66 Premier League games for Brentford so far.

Arsenal in race to rope in Algerian attacker

According to Algerian news outlet La Gazette du Fennec, Arsenal are interested in signing Union Saint-Gilloise forward Mohamed Amoura. However, they are likely to face competition from Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Marseille, Lyon, and Brighton & Hove Albion in the future.

Amoura, 23, has emerged as a crucial player for Union Saint-Gilloise since arriving from Lugano for close to £3.5 million last August. He has contributed 16 goals and two assists in 22 matches for them so far.

Should the right-footed Algerian secure a switch to Arsenal, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for them. He would provide competition to Gabriel Jesus while also operating on either flank as a squad option.