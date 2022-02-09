"It’s a huge risk" - Nigel Winterburn on Arsenal not replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says club have no choice but to 'move on'

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and not replacing him could be a hindrance going forward.

Following the departure of Aubameyang to Barcelona, the Gunners find themselves short of strikers. As things stand, Mikel Arteta will be forced to rely on Alexandre Lacazette and a young Gabriel Martinelli up front. Speaking on the Gunners' striking scenario following the sale of the Gabonese forward, Winterburn said:

"Arsenal have left themselves short in the striking department. It’s a huge risk to have sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang without replacing him. But equally, Arsenal have been leaving him out the last few weeks. They aren’t in a different position now to five weeks ago. They need to get on with it and see where the club finishes."

He added:

“People can discuss and debate whether it was right or wrong, but they need to move on. The discussion on letting Pierre walk will resurface if the team fails to score, or if they finish outside the top four.

Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to find the back of the net in their recent fixtures. The Gunners failed to find the net in both of their legs against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. They also failed to score against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup which resulted in them getting eliminated in the third round.

The Gunners also picked up a 0-0 draw against Burnley the last time they were in action in the Premier League.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Nigel Winterburn on Aubameyang: "Arteta decided 'enough is enough, you’re the captain & I'm trying to lead a young team & its not acceptable'. Its been such a strong stance, that they felt the best move was for Aubameyang to leave. Perhaps the Amazon documentary will reveal more" Nigel Winterburn on Aubameyang: "Arteta decided 'enough is enough, you’re the captain & I'm trying to lead a young team & its not acceptable'. Its been such a strong stance, that they felt the best move was for Aubameyang to leave. Perhaps the Amazon documentary will reveal more" https://t.co/kvkI2TiU9D

As things stand, youngster Emile Smith Rowe is Arsenal's leading goalscorer this season. The 21-year-old attacker has scored nine times in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side were heavily linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic. However, the 22-year-old forward instead decided to join Juventus in the January transfer window.

Arsenal face a stern test against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

Arsenal's attack will be tested when they travel to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday night. Wolves have had one of the tightest defenses in the league so far this season. Bruno Lage's side have only conceded 16 goals in 21 matches in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! ⚡ 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! ⚡ https://t.co/jmQxRxDetX

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 36 points from 21 matches. They are currently four points behind fourth-placed West Ham United with three games in hand over the Hammers.

Edited by Diptanil Roy