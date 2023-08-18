“It’s hugely disappointing and hurtful” – England superstar Mary Earps fights battle against Nike for refusing to sell her shirt ahead of WC final

Mary Earps has hit out at Nike for refusing to sell replicas of her England No.1 shirt.

The 30-year-old has played a key role in helping guide the Lionesses to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final this Sunday (August 20). However, the shot-stopper's replica shirt isn't available for fans due to Nike's perception that goalkeeper jerseys sell poorly, per The Sun.

The England goalkeeper commented on the situation in July displaying how hurt she was. She said (via Sky):

"I can't really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try. It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful. On a personal level, it is obviously hugely hurtful considering the last 12 months especially - and also I think there has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation over that year."

Fans have joined Earps in demanding that the sportswear giant change their stance and make the shirts available. The Manchester United goalkeeper was also left out of Nike's congratulatory post on Twitter to perhaps dampen the fury regarding the shirt situation.

Mary Earps is said to be "fighting behind closed doors" to convince Nike to change its policy. She has featured in all six of England's Women's World Cup games thus far, keeping three clean sheets with Sarina Wiegman's side unbeaten.

The Lionesses goalkeeper only learned that Nike wouldn't be releasing replicas of her shirt in April. She was named FIFA's best female goalkeeper in February and has earned 40 caps since 2017.

Mary Earps reacts as England reach the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final

The Lionesses roared into the World Cup final.

England advanced to the final of a FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history after a 3-1 semifinal win against Australia. Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo were on target for Wiegman's side. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Sam Kerr hit back for the tournament's hosts but it was the Lionesses who prevailed.

Mary Earps put in a typically superb performance, making several impressive saves to deny the Matildas. She took to Instagram following the historical win and expressed her delight:

"Special special night (love) WE’RE WORLD CUP FINALISTS."

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday with both nations vying for World Cup glory for the first time in their history. Mary Earps was part of the Lionesses side that won the European Championships last year.

The Manchester United shot-stopper has played a crucial role in both tournaments. She is likely to pick up the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award for the ongoing World Cup.