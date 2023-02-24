"It's why I signed a new contract" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals why he signed an extension at Anfield club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his decision to extend his stay at Anfield. The German, who is currently in his seventh season with the Merseyside outfit, signed a contract extension earlier this year that will keep him with the team until 2026.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Reds' Premier League match against Crystal Palace on February 25, he said:

"It's one of the reasons I signed a new contract [to build new team]. Last season was not one for a big change. If you want a big change, at this club you cannot make loads of changes and realise no-one wants to leave."

Klopp's men have endured a tough season. They are well below their expectations, currently eighth in the Premier League table.

Their season looked to have taken a positive turn with two solid wins on the trot against Everton and Newcastle United, but their joy was short-lived.

A massive first-leg fixture against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 saw Liverpool take an early 2-0 lead in the game. However, they squandered the game, which ended 5-2 on February 21.

The pressure is now on Klopp and the management to make improvements to the squad. Big-money signing Darwin Nunez initially endured a tough period but is now coming into his own. January window signing Cody Gakpo has also adapted himself to English football and along with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will form a potent attack.

The midfield looks to be in need of a revamp, with players like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson suffering a dip in production this season. The emergence of teenager Stefan Bajcetic could shape the future of Liverpool's midfield.

They have also been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Liverpool star considering future at club

Firmino is considering his options at the end of the season,

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino is 'considering his options' at the end of the season. According to James Pearce of The Athletic, the Reds are open to keeping the Brazilian, who is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

Firmino was once an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's men but has now fallen down the pecking order with the signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

He has made over 350 appearances for the club. Despite suffering from injuries this season, he has bagged a respectable tally of nine goals and four assists in 24 games this season.

