“It’s what I wanted for myself and my children” – Shakira says her ‘dream’ was crushed after breakup with Barcelona icon Gerard Pique

In an interview with Billboard, renowned pop singer Shakira laid bare the emotional toll of her split with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. The Colombian artist opened up about her long-held aspirations for a lifelong partnership with the former defender, also the father of her two children.

The revelations came during a recent interview, where she shared her belief in the concept of 'Till death do us part'. Regarding her relationship with Pique, she was posed this question:

"Before all this happened, were you concerned about releasing new music, or were you happy in your Barcelona state of mind?"

Shakira responded, delving into her own perception of love, shaped by the enduring relationship between her parents (via Billboard):

"My priority was my home, my family. I believed in 'Till death do us part'. I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children. My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible.

"My mom doesn’t leave my [sick] father’s side. They still kiss on the mouth. And it has always been my example. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen."

Ending her statement on an optimistic note, she said:

"If life gives you lemons, you have to make lemonade. That's what I'm doing: making lemonade."

Shakira discusses career struggles while in a relationship with Barcelona legend and former partner Gerard Pique

In a follow-up to her candid discussion about her split with Barcelona football icon Gerard Pique, Shakira shed light on how her career was affected. Notably, the music had to take a secondary role during her 11-year relationship and while raising their two children, Milan and Sasha.

The Colombian artist returned to the spotlight with new music releases, most notably her recent collaboration 'El Jefe' with Fuerza Regida. She addressed how complex it was to juggle her professional obligations with her familial responsibilities in her Billboard interview:

"Well, the thing is, I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona. It was complicated logistically to get a collaborator there.

"I had to wait for agendas to coincide or for someone to deign to come. I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm."

The couple's split in June 2022 had already generated a whirlwind of media speculation, further intensified by Shakira's subsequent release of 'BZRP Music Session #53'.

Notably, the track was interpreted by many as a nod to infidelity on Pique's part. While the Blaugrana legend looks set to continue his new relationship with Clara Chia, Shakira's focus appears to be on recalibrating her career and music.