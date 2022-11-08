"It's not ideal, but it's not for them either" - John Aldridge makes interesting claim about how Real Madrid might feel about Liverpool Champions League draw

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has expressed his opinion on the Reds' encounter with Real Madrid at the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last-16 stage next year.

Liverpool were drawn against Los Blancos in their first knockout hurdle of the continental competition on Monday, November 7.

Earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in Group A behind Napoli on goal difference. Real Madrid, on the other hand, topped Group F ahead of RB Leipzig by just one point.

In his column for Liverpool Echo, Aldridge shared his thoughts about the upcoming rematch between last season's finalists. He elaborated:

"We've Real Madrid again for the umpteenth time, and I say that because they've won the tournament 14 times and Liverpool have six times. They are two massive clubs because of the pedigree in this competition. So I'm not surprised to see Liverpool get Madrid in the last-16 stage."

Aldridge, who lifted four trophies during his two-and-a-half-year stint with the Reds, asserted that the draw is not ideal for either team. He added:

"It's not ideal, but it's not for them either. There were a lot easier draws for Madrid, and they won't be happy with it, let's put it that way. We've just got to get on with it. You can't use the last two finals as 'we owe them this and that', it doesn't work that way."

Aldridge remained hopeful of a positive result for his team despite losing thrice to the La Liga giants in the last four years. He concluded:

"They beat us the last two times in the final and they knocked us out in the quarter-final, and the law of averages we may be due one. Over two legs, it may be difficult. The second leg will be at their place at the Santiago Bernabeu, but by next February we will hopefully have all of our players available and not injured, and hopefully have had some recruitment as well in January."

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 2018 Final: Real 3-1 LFC

◉ 2021 QF: Real 3-1 LFC

◉ 2021 QF: LFC 0-0 Real

◉ 2022 Final: LFC 0-1 Real



The Reds are scheduled to lock horns with Real Madrid in the first leg at Anfield on Tuesday (21 February). Afterward, the Merseyside outfit will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (15 March).

Liverpool join Chelsea and Real Madrid in the race to sign versatile attacker: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Deportivo Guadalajara forward Alexis Vega has popped up on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tigres UANL are also believed to be interested in the player, who has a contract until June 2024.

Vega, 24, has been a crucial first-team starter for Guadalajara since arriving from Toluca for £8 million in 2019. He has netted 24 goals and laid out 23 assists in 121 overall appearances for the Liga MX outfit.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace, flair, and directness, the Mexico international is naturally a left-sided operator. However, he is also adept at operating as both a center-forward and a right-winger.

