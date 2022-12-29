“It’s important for him” - Frank de Boer urges Liverpool to use Cody Gakpo like how they use ‘exceptional’ Reds star 

Former Barcelona defender Frank de Boer has advised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to deploy their latest signing Cody Gakpo on the left side of his attack. According to De Boer, the PSV Eindhoven star is at his best in that position, as he loves to cut in and shoot with his preferred right foot.

Gakpo, who was the Netherlands’ standout player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Liverpool. According to the Guardian, the Reds are set to pay an initial €40 million for the player, but his total transfer could cost over €50 million, after add-ons.

De Boer believes the Merseysiders have signed a gem in Gakpo and has advised them to play him on the left side of the attack to reap maximum benefits. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“I think it’s important for him, he’s better when he starts on the left and comes inside. I think Liverpool plays a little bit like that, I remember [Luis] Diaz playing there, who is also by the way an exceptional talent.

“So when he is fit he will have to fight for that spot. In the meanwhile, he [Gakpo] can grow in that role, I think Liverpool needs a player like that on that side at the moment. I think for me, this is the best choice he could have made at this moment.”

Cody Gakpo enjoyed a stellar run at the Qatar World Cup, emerging as the team’s leading scorer after netting thrice in five appearances. For PSV, he has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances in the 2022-23 season.

Cody Gakpo is raring to go after completing Liverpool transfer

Cody Gakpo gave a heartfelt interview to the club’s official media outlet after completing his switch to Anfield on 28 December. The Dutchman said he had heard many great stories about Anfield Stadium and had eyes for silverware. He also set a personal goal of improving with every passing season.

"Virgil said only good things about Liverpool, he wanted me to join the club". Gakpo: "Van Dijk called me in the past days, while talks were on. He told me the club is a really big, I think that also the family side is very important for me because I'm a family guy"."Virgil said only good things about Liverpool, he wanted me to join the club". Gakpo: "Van Dijk called me in the past days, while talks were on. He told me the club is a really big, I think that also the family side is very important for me because I'm a family guy". 🔴 #LFC"Virgil said only good things about Liverpool, he wanted me to join the club". https://t.co/Fm1fgjXG4x

Gakpo said:

“I'm really looking forward to [playing at Anfield]. I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait. Obviously, [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player.

“And, personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season. I'm really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I'm really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Considering he feels up for it, Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut as early as Monday, in the Premier League clash against Brentford. He will be eligible for selection as soon as the transfer window opens on 1 January (Sunday).

