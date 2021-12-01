“It’s impossible” - Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says ‘he’d rather die’ than play for Real Madrid

Barcelona’s veteran defender, Gerrard Pique was recently on Spanish TV channel Antenna 3's 'El Hormiguero' show. While on air, the host of the show cheekily asked the Barcelona man what it would take to get him considering an offer from Real Madrid.

The Catalan smiled back, noting that nothing can make him play for Real Madrid.

"It's absolutely impossible. There's nothing. I'd rather die than go to Madrid."

Gerard Pique's name has become synonymous with Barcelona. The Catalan defender is a leader in the current Barcelona team, having spent the last thirteen years at the Camp Nou. He has won every trophy imaginable with the club and was part of the all-conquering Barcelona squad under Pep Guardiola.

His haul of trophies for Barcelona includes eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies and three Champions League crowns. Pique has also achieved great success with his national team during his stay at Barcelona, winning two European championships and the FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old is Barcelona through and through and a proud Catalan. So it comes as no surprise that he would choose to die before joining Real Madrid, who are Barcelona's biggest footballing rivals.

He is the best in history: Gerard Pique on Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Gerard Pique's El Hormiguero interview continued with the host asking the Barcelona star about Lionel Messi.

Pique noted that the former Catalan prince is the best in history, and his seventh Ballon d'Or title only goes on to prove it:

"I have shared a dressing room since I was 13 years old, he is almost like a brother, and it was very hard on a sporting and personal level. This year things have not started well in part because the best in history has left us. The seventh Ballon d'Or is definitive to show that he is the best in history. Enjoy it in Paris, our paths have separated, but they will come together again at some point."

