"It's impossible to cope with those players" - Frank Leboeuf insists Arsenal have player similar to Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe

Frank Leboeuf has compared Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry. The English forward is one of the most well-respected players in the world and is a vital part of Mikel Arteta's Gunner's team.

Leboeuf won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with north London legend Henry and believes Saka is similar to the latter. Speaking on ESPN FC, the former Chelsea star said (via TBR Football):

“Because you always think that it’s too obvious and he won’t do it again. You will expect him to go on your left side, but he does it again. You know, he knows he is very smart because he doesn’t go close to the defender – he stays two yards away. Like that, he has the possibility to curl the ball and do whatever he wants. The defender facing him doesn’t have the time to go close to him. He’s very clever in that matter."

The 56-year-old added:

“He’s technically perfect because he can put it in the far post and near post, it’s not a problem for him, he’s very accurate. We had so many players like that – remember Thierry Henry coming from the other side. Mbappe also when he was at Paris Saint-Germain last season."

“It’s almost impossible to cope with those players unless you have two or three players around him. But one against one, well, you have to bow and say: ‘Well done, sir,'" he concluded.

Saka has spent his entire career with Arsenal so far and looks set to establish himself as a club legend in the future. The 22-year-old has scored 59 goals and provided 54 assists in his 227 games for the north London giants.

Darren Bent believes Arsenal face tough Aaron Ramsdale decision

Darren Bent has said Arsenal face a tough transfer decision concerning the future of English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 26-year-old shot-stopper has been at the club since 2021 and has made 89 appearances (32 clean sheets) for Mikel Arteta's side.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Premier League striker was asked if Ramsdale should leave the Gunners. Bent said (via The Boot Room):

“He does, and it would be a shame really. He has been brilliant for Arsenal since he got there, a lot of people questioned the price and why Arsenal went after him. Arteta did it and I thought he was brilliant in that first year. He is a top goalkeeper, I do."

“He could play for any of the big boys, of course, but they have all got their no. 1s, Ederson, Alisson, I fully understand that. But for him, personally, he needs to go somewhere and play week in week out. For a goalkeeper, it must be hard," he added.

Arsenal brought in Spanish goalkeeper David Raya last summer and he has displaced the five-cap England international at the Emirates stadium-based club. Ramsdale has been widely expected to leave the club this summer in search of consistent game time.

