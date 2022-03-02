"It’s not impossible" - Rio Ferdinand says new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will have to hit the ground running

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand believes newly appointed Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch needs to start getting results from the get-go.

The Peacocks' hierarchy parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The defeat to Spurs at Elland Road came on the back of a string of poor results which saw Leeds pick up just one point from their last six matches.

They have now appointed Marsch, who was sacked by RB Leipzig in December last year, on a contract that runs until 2025.

Ferdinand believes the American tactician will adopt a style similar to what Bielsa deployed. Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, the former Manchester United centre-back said (as quoted by MOT Leeds News):

“[Marsch] He got the sack not long ago. He won five games out of 14 I think in his last job. He does like to play a pressing game, albeit different to Bielsa, but he does like to press all over the pitch and break forward quickly.”

He added that Marsch will need to find a way to get the Leeds United squad playing the way he wants. Ferdinand believes the personnel at Elland Road were 'tailored' to what Bielsa wanted. He said:

“I don’t know. The problem you’ve got there is the squad you’ve got is very, very tailored to what Bielsa wants. The way they recruit at Leeds is a Bielsa player. Are those players adaptable to new tactics? I’m sure they will be but the person that comes in now has got to be able to hit the ground running and do it immediately.”

Ferdinand concluded:

“So it’s a big job, tough job, but it’s not impossible.”

Leeds United set to fight for Premier League safety as season enters business end

Many believed Leeds would build on their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign, their first season back in the top-flight. However, a lack of activity in the transfer window and injuries to key players has put the club in a precarious position.

They are currently 16th in the league standings with 23 points from 26 matches. Leeds are only two points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, who have a game in hand. The Peacocks have also shipped in a league-high 60 goals this season, a third of which came in February 2022 alone.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in February alone in the Premier League, the most a side has ever shipped in a single month in the competition, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21). Dire. 20 - Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in February alone in the Premier League, the most a side has ever shipped in a single month in the competition, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21). Dire. https://t.co/7OkzzhZn9l

New boss Marsch has a massive job on his hands as he looks to keep Leeds United in the Premier League. He will hope to have the likes of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper back soon but will likely have to do without them in his first few matches.

