"It’s incredible" - Kevin Phillips heaps praise on Liverpool star after achieving remarkable feat in Watford win

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool star Diogo Jota’s heading ability is remarkable and should serve as an example for young players.

The Portuguese is just 5 feet 10 inches but has scored five headed goals already this season.

Since Jota made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in September 2020, no player has scored more headed goals than the Portuguese international in the competition.

Jota scored the opening goal against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday (2 April), his 20th goal across all competitions this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 – Diogo Jota has scored seven of his 23 @Premier League goals for Liverpool with his head, with no player netting more headers in the competition since his debut for the Reds in September 2020. Noggin. 7 – Diogo Jota has scored seven of his 23 @Premier League goals for Liverpool with his head, with no player netting more headers in the competition since his debut for the Reds in September 2020. Noggin. https://t.co/2xuOLEXk4d

Phillips believes that Jota’s run and timing are good, which is why he scores so many headed goals for Liverpool.

The former forward told Football Insider:

“It is remarkable. It just shows any young kid who’s been told he’s not tall enough, that heading is about timing. That is the key to being a good at heading. It is all about timing.

“When you see Jota’s goal at the weekend, he is not in there waiting, he times his run across," he added. "His runs are brilliant. You have to have that desire to go and get your head on it as well. You might get clattered but you get your rewards.

“It is an incredible stat considering he is not 6 foot 2," he continued. "For the size of him, it’s incredible. He is a hell of a player who has everything in his locker. He is a top player.”

Jota’s form at Liverpool is a combination of multiple factors

Roberto Firmino was not as prolific as Jota, and one of the reasons is because of their style. While both are exceptionally good at linking up play with the two wingers, Jota is perhaps better at timing his runs into the box.

The Portuguese is a lot more selfish compared to Firmino as well, and that has seen him score 14 league goals this season.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Robert Lewandowski

◎ Edin Dzeko

◎ Patrik Schick

◉ Diogo Jota



Liverpool’s triple threat. Only four players have scored 4+ goals with their head, right-foot and left-foot in Europe’s top five leagues this season:◎ Robert Lewandowski◎ Edin Dzeko◎ Patrik Schick◉ Diogo JotaLiverpool’s triple threat. Only four players have scored 4+ goals with their head, right-foot and left-foot in Europe’s top five leagues this season: ◎ Robert Lewandowski ◎ Edin Dzeko◎ Patrik Schick ◉ Diogo Jota Liverpool’s triple threat. 🔴 https://t.co/754S2dBdKY

His heading ability is a massive plus as Liverpool will not always have to rely on opening up teams through the middle.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are good crossers of the ball, so Jota has certainly benefitted from the duo’s deliveries. Against Watford, however, it was Joe Gomez's inch-perfect cross that did the trick.

The 25-year-old will hope to continue his good form in the coming weeks as the Reds enter a season-defining period.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee