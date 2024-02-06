"It’s inevitable that they’ll get hammered by people" - Rio Ferdinand believes Premier League stars don't have 'safe space' to come out as gay

Rio Ferdinand recently shared his belief that Premier League players cannot openly come out as gay, as there is no safe space for them to do so.

The former Manchester United defender discussed how back in the day while he was still a player, homophobia was more rampant in dressing rooms. Speaking in a documentary by TV presenter Rylan Clark, titled Homophobia, Football and Me, Ferdinand shared his perspective on the lack of openly gay Premier League stars. He said (via Mirror):

“I don’t think football has put together the infrastructure for a safe space for a person to come out. There’s a lot of uncontrollable like fans, social media, forums, where it’s inevitable that they’ll get hammered by people.”

The Manchester United legend also talked about how football culture has evolved since 2006 when he called DJ Chris Moyles a homophobic word on the radio. When asked if he got into trouble, Ferdinand responded:

“It didn’t at the time. I think Ofcom got two complaints. That was the way the changing room and we were. It was brutal. If you were to jump back in time and be in that changing room, the language used then would [now] be getting people cancelled left, right and centre. It was seen as normal.”

He further discussed how his views have changed over time, especially in light of his sister's sexuality:

“I’ve been fortunate because my sister is gay. I made her listen to [the Radio 1 clip]. And I was… embarrassed. I’ll do everything I can to make her feel comfortable and acknowledge I was part of a culture that was very wrong, and actually society wasn’t where it is today.”

Premier League player in rehab for laughing gas addiction - Reports

A Premier League player, whose identity has not been revealed, has entered rehab due to an addiction to laughing gas. According to a report from The Sun (via Mirror), the footballer ended up in rehab after concerned family members intervened by contacting his club.

Nitrous oxide may be legal industrially, but it can cause serious health issues, which has led to a government ban on the substance. There have been some concerns around the use of nitrous oxide among top-level footballers in the Premier League.

Last year, policing minister Chris Philp revealed that the laughing gas substance has been classified as an illegal drug for use and possession (via Mirror):

“Today we are sending a clear signal to people, especially young people, that not only is abuse of nitrous oxide dangerous to their health, but it is also illegal and those caught possessing it will face consequences."

The player reportedly in rehab will be hoping to return to playing football at the top level after dealing with the addiction.