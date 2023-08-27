“It’s not an insult” - Inter Miami star says Lionel Messi would carry any team he plays for

When asked if Lionel Messi was currently carrying Inter Miami, the Herons star Kamal Miller defiantly claimed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would carry any team he plays on.

Lionel Messi has been nothing short of a revelation for Inter Miami since signing for the MLS club on July 15. The 36-year-old has registered10 goals and provided three assists in just eight appearances, snapping the Herons' 11-game losing streak and winning the Leagues Cup. They also find themselves in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, which is set to be played on September 27.

The Argentine icon made his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls away from home yesterday (August 26). Despite being benched by Tata Martino due to fatigue, he was able to play an integral part in Inter Miami's 2-0 win.

Diego Gomez gave the Herons the lead in the 30th minute. Lionel Messi was brought on as a substitute in the 60th minute, much to the delight of fans. The Barcelona legend created a chance out of nothing, doing a one-two with Benjamin Cremaschi to score his 11th goal in nine appearances, securing all three points in the process.

Following the game, Inter Miami center-back Kamal Miller was asked if Lionel Messi was carrying the team, to which the former replied (via @FavienRenkel):

"I think Messi would carry any team he's on, so its not an insult to us."

Lionel Messi has been the face of every club he's plied his trade for so what Miller said isn't far-fetched at all. Inter Miami will have to find a way of continuing their winning run without him in their next three fixtures due to his national team commitments. He is expected to miss the games against Nashville (August 30), LAFC (September 3), and Sporting KC (September 9).

New York Red Bulls vs Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Exploring the stats from MLS clash

Lionel Messi was able to play a key role from his 30 minutes on the pitch, guiding Inter Miami to an important 2-0 away win against the New York Red Bulls yesterday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

New York edged the Herons in terms of possession, controlling 51% of the ball compared to the latter's 49%. The home team also completed 442 passes with an accuracy of 84%, which was slightly less than the opposition's 448 (81% accuracy).

New York also had 13 shots with four being on target which was superior to Inter Miami's six shots, with just three being on target. Despite their statistical edge, the home team were unable to make the most of their chances, losing three points.

Inter Miami are currently 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, with 21 points from 23 appearances.