"It’s been very intense" - Inter Miami star sheds light on training with and without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Noah Allen has talked about how different it is to train without the legendary forward in the team. The Barcelona great has been transformative for the MLS franchise since he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Messi has bagged 25 goals and 16 assists in 29 games to help the Herons claim their first-ever piece of silverware and see them book a place in the MLS playoffs this season. The Argentine maestro has, however, been laid low by an injury he picked up in the Copa America final and has been on the sidelines for eight games now.

Speaking about the team's training in the absence of La Pulga, defender Noah Allen told the club's official website:

“Obviously, he’s the best player in the world, so there’s going to be a little difference but in terms of intensity and quality, it’s still the same. Especially this week, after coming out of a loss there’s been an extra gear, so it’s been very intense, a lot of quality, so I would say there’s very little difference.”

Lionel Messi is expected to make a return to the Inter Miami squad to see them into the business end of the MLS campaign.

Inter Miami star discusses what it is like to play alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Matias Rojas has talked about playing alongside the legendary forward. Since the legend's arrival, stars like Julian Gressel, Luis Suarez, and Rojas have joined and strengthened the MLS franchise.

Speaking to Inter Miami's official website about playing alongside the Argentina legend, Rojas said:

“Leo is always there, he watches everything and he talks to us before games. He communicates more with those who can speak Spanish, he pays attention to what is happening, and he gives his opinion.

“We are proud to be in there, enjoying these moments, sometimes I talk to family to realize what is happening, but as I always say, I will not get tired of saying we share the day with the best player in the history of football, there are no words to describe what I feel every day.”

Lionel Messi is due to return to the team in the coming days and bolster their bid to claim a maiden MLS title.

