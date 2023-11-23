"It’s an interesting matchup" - Robbie Savage makes surprise prediction for Brentford vs Arsenal

Robbie Savage has shockingly predicted Brentford to defeat Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, November 25.

The Gunners have had a decent start to their Premier League campaign. They are currently third in the standings with 27 points from 12 games, one point behind leaders Manchester City. However, they have won just three out of their last five games and will be hoping to secure all three points against the Bees.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank's Brentford are 11th in the table with 16 points from 12 games. But they are capable of producing upsets, having beaten West Ham United (3-2) and Chelsea (2-0) in recent weeks.

Brentford are winless in their last three games against the north London outfit, however, Savage has full faith in the former. He made his prediction, writing (via Planet Sport):

"Arsenal go to Brentford. They’ve only won one away game in five across all competitions which is quite unbelievable for an Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta who are so good, currently sit third in the table."

"The work that Arteta has done with that squad is fantastic. Brentford doing well, up to 11th in the Premier League. I think it’s going to be a very difficult game for Mikel Arteta’s side."

He added:

"Brentford, we know how good they are in transition, how much pace they’ve got, the style of football – it’s an interesting matchup."

"I’m going to go with a Brentford win. I think it will be tough for Arsenal, not great away from home in recent weeks. I’m going to go for a Brentford 2-1 win."

Savage's Prediction: 2-1

What happened the last time Brentford faced Arsenal at home in the Premier League?

Robbie Savage may have predicted Brentford to produce a shock upset against Arsenal this Saturday but the Gunners comfortably dismantled the Bees 3-0 last season on September 18, 2022.

William Saliba (17'), Gabriel Jesus (28'), and Fabio Vieira (49') scored one goal apiece, helping the Gunners secure all three points. Thomas Frank and Co. did show signs of life in the reverse fixture at the Emirates last season, holding the home side to a 1-1 draw.

Both clubs have already met this season at the Gtech Community Stadium in the third round of the EFL Cup on September 27. Mikel Arteta's men secured an important 1-0 win with Reiss Nelson's eighth-minute strike enough to seal the win.