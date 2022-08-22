"It's interesting, United can surprise everyone but it's tough" - Patrice Evra explains 'only positive thing' for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool clash

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes that Liverpool's winless start to their Premier League campaign is a positive for his former club. The two sides will face each other at Old Trafford today (August 22) and are both searching for their first win of the campaign.

Manchester United are yet to earn their first points of the season after consecutive defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. Meanwhile, Liverpool have also started their season in a rather uncharacteristic manner, drawing consecutive games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Evra acknowledged the huge difference between the two teams and stated that Manchester United will need a miracle to earn any points from this game.

However, the Frenchman thinks Jurgen Klopp's men are yet to get into the groove. Moreover, the absence of Sadio Mane has forced the squad to adapt in a different way which could play to the Red Devils' advantage.

Mane joined Bayern Munich this summer for €32 million after six illustrious years with Liverpool.

In his column for betting.betfair, Evra wrote:

"Against Liverpool we will need a miracle. The only positive thing is Liverpool haven't won a game yet, so they also don't look ready yet. I think since Mane left, there's a big gap there. Mane was important as Salah for the team. Klopp has to adapt the team in a different way. "

The retired professional is not ruling out a surprise result as difficult as it may be to imagine. Evra added:

"It's interesting, Manchester United can surprise everyone but it's going to be tough. Maybe this match can boost the player's confidence. Liverpool are not at the level of Man City at the moment, and I know they will get back. We are touching rock bottom right now, it wouldn't surprise me if we beat Liverpool. We can't do anything worse."

B/R Football @brfootball Casemiro is ready to go for Manchester United Casemiro is ready to go for Manchester United 😤 https://t.co/YMoiCKMo1w

Manchester United lost this fixture 5-0 last season and will certainly be looking to do better this time around.

Liverpool boss demands all three points in case Manchester United supporters get the game called off

The Red Devils faithful are unhappy and displeased by the club's owners, the Glazers family. They are planning a mass walkout from Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Anfield outfit should be awarded all three points if protests by Manchester United supporters lead to the cancelation of the fixture.

The German said in his press-conference:

"I really hope it will not happen, but if it happens, I think we should get the points. We have nothing to do with the situation. If that happens and the supporters want the game to be not happening then we can't just rearrange the game then fit it in somewhere in anyway in an incredibly busy schedule."

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ | Rumours that Manchester United fans will try to stop the Liverpool team bus arriving at Old Trafford, due to the Glazer Out protests | Rumours that Manchester United fans will try to stop the Liverpool team bus arriving at Old Trafford, due to the Glazer Out protests #MUFC 🚨 | Rumours that Manchester United fans will try to stop the Liverpool team bus arriving at Old Trafford, due to the Glazer Out protests #MUFC https://t.co/J8LixV6P3k

He added:

"I don't think and I really hope this will not happen. I have no idea what could happen, I don't think about it. In a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it."

It will certainly be an enticing contest if it happens. With both teams searching for their first win of the season, they will be expected to try to perform with high intensity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh