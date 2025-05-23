"It’s not your job to determine that" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United star and urges Ruben Amorim to 'wipe out' players

Former player Gary Neville has hit out at Luke Shaw after the Manchester United star's comments following the Europa League loss. He believes that the players are crossing a line, and Ruben Amorim needs to clear up the dressing room this summer.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville stated that Amorim should have the power to decide which players are good enough for the club and added that Shaw was not supposed to make such comments. He further mentioned that Manchester United is too big for some players and wants Amorim to wipe out those who are not ready. He said via METRO:

"Luke, it's not your job to determine that, the manager will determine that. When the players are starting to come out and question publicly whether they are good enough to play for the club that you know how bad it is internally there. Imagine what they are saying inside. If you can feel people having a [negative] influence over others, I think you have to wipe it out."

"You've got to wipe out every single player in that dressing room who doesn't believe that they have got total and utter confidence to play for that football club. The club is eating them alive, it's too big for them and someone's got to get a grip of that club and I think it has to be the manager. Ruben, you've got to get a grip of that club," he added.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final earlier this week. The Red Devils are 16th in the Premier League table, and are set to be without European football next season.

What did Luke Shaw say about the Manchester United players?

Luke Shaw questioned the Manchester United players and stated that they need to rethink if they are good enough to be at the club. He added that the dressing room was gutted after the loss and said:

"Yeah, it's hard, what to say. We're all gutted. It's not how we saw the outcome, to be honest. But not just tonight, this whole season, it's been nowhere near good enough."

"And I think all of us have to question ourselves, are we good enough to be here? Because, you know, for a team like Manchester United, for the season we've had, this not acceptable. We know that. We all know that. I know that it's not where Manchester should be."

Manchester United finish their season against Aston Villa on Sunday.

