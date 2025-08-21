"It's a joke and I'm f****” - Jamie O’Hara loses cool in furious rant inside studio after Arsenal hijack Tottenham move to sign Eze

Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara lost his cool in the talkSPORT studio after Arsenal hijacked Spurs' deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. He was furious with the club's hierarchy after they failed to get the deal over the line.

Speaking on Wednesday night's edition of talkSPORT Sports Bar, O'Hara claimed that Tottenham lost out on Eze because they were penny-pinching. He believes that they had enough time to bring in the Crystal Palace star after losing Jamie Maddison to an ACL injury, while also selling Son Heung-Min to LAFC. He said:

"I'm going to lose my head... I'm disappointed in Tottenham, we should have had this deal done weeks ago, we should have had it over the line and got it done. As soon as we started the season, we should have had Eze in the team, and do you know what, it serves us right. It serves Daniel Levy right, it serves Spurs right, it's the same old Tottenham, it happens every single season, we're penny-pinchers!"

"It happened again, and we're going to miss out on a top-quality player who's proven in the Premier League. Just pay the money and get the player over the line! We got rid of [Heung-min] Son, [James] Maddison has done his ACL, we needed Eze, we needed him. It's an absolute joke that we're going to lose him to Arsenal of all teams, who are going to waltz in and pay and get it over the line in a couple of hours, it's a joke!"

"Levy is a penny-pincher. Maddison did his ACL a month ago, he could have got the deal done. Maddison is out for the season, he's done, Son's gone, he knew Son was going, he knew that a month ago. He knew those players were done and he still hasn't got it over the line, he still hasn't got it over the line knowing this was coming. How have you not got this done? Honestly, it's a joke and I'm f******...", O'Hara added.

Tottenham were confident of beating Arsenal to the signing of the Crystal Palace star last week, and reports suggest they had a deal in place with the London club and the Englishman.

Arsenal hijacked Tottenham deal after Kai Havertz injury

Kai Havertz suffered a knee injury this week, and the report stating that the Arsenal star would miss the next few matches was released on Wednesday, August 20, in the afternoon. The Gunners were quick to make a move for Eze, and managed to strike an agreement with Crystal Palace within hours.

The Telegraph have reported that Tottenham had agreed terms with Eze and a fee with Crystal Palace, but the FA Cup winners wanted him involved in the Europa Conference League clash against Fredrikstad FK on August 21. They delayed the move by a day, and that was enough for the Gunners to swoop in.

Eze is reportedly an Arsenal fan and was part of their academy from the age of eight until he was 13, before being released. If the deal goes through this week, the Englishman's final Premier League game for Palace would have been the goalless draw at Chelsea on Sunday, August 17.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More