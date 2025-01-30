“It’s a joy as I haven’t seen them for a long time" - Mascherano on working alongside Lionel Messi and ex-Barcelona mates at Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has expressed his delight at the opportunity to coach Lionel Messi and a couple of his former Barcelona teammates at the MLS club. The former midfielder is set to take charge of the Herons from the 2025 season and is preparing for the official start of his tenure.

Inter Miami won the Supporters Shield under Argentine manager Gerardo Martino in 2024 but fell short in the playoffs, losing in the first round. The experienced tactician decided to leave the club afterwards and was replaced by Mascherano, who played under him at Barcelona.

Javier Mascherano spoke with Fox Deportes as his side continues to prepare for the 2025 MLS season, detailing his thoughts on working with his former teammates. The Spaniard pointed out that it is a joy to be able to work with them once more but revealed that he is avoiding trying to relive past memories of success with them.

Trending

“It’s a joy as I haven’t seen them for a long time. Many of them marked the end of an era at Barcelona when I was with them, so it is a joy to spend time with people you love and who I have experienced such important things in my sporting career. The challenge now is to not tell myself to relieve these moments, because we are in another stage of our lives, but let’s hope we enjoy similar successes."

Mascherano played with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba at Barcelona, and they won the treble together in 2015. The 40-year-old is in his first job in club football, having previously managed Argentina's youth teams.

His side have played two pre-season friendly games this month, drawing both against Club America and Universitario de Deportes. The Herons won both games on penalties, afterwards.

David Beckham reveals Lionel Messi's Barcelona plan after Inter Miami stint

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has revealed that star forward Lionel Messi plans on returning to Barcelona after his stint with the club. The 37-year-old is set to begin his second full season with the Herons, having joined them from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2023.

Messi has brought a great deal of joy to Miami, leading his side to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters Shield a year later. Beckham revealed to the Economic Forum in Davos that the Argentine great will not be around much longer as he yearns for a return to his home in Catalunya. He said:

“I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires. But Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle.”

Lionel Messi's current contract will expire at the end of the 2025 MLS season but includes an option of an extension until 2026. The former PSG man has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 39 appearances for Inter Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback