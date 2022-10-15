"It's just amazing" - Kieran Tierney impressed by Arsenal teammate's performance in unnatural position

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been left impressed by teammate Ben White's performance in a position that he doesn't naturally prefer.

Central defender White has been deployed as a right-back this season by manager Mikel Arteta, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares as his other two options for the spot.

White played at centre-back last season but William Saliba's arrival has so far prevented him from playing in his preferred position. But the Englishman has been highly impressive on the right of a four-man defense and has thus retained his spot.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, Tierney highlighted White's performances in an unnatural position while comparing Saliba to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

"I think those similarities are in a lot of players. Even when Ben [White] played there last season, I saw them. He was composed on the ball. He could carry it out from defence."

He added:

"Obviously Saliba's got that as well. It's just different stature and builds and it works so well. You see how well he's been doing at right-back as well and it's just amazing. It's a great team to be part of now."

"I'm genuinely so happy because he's one of the nicest people I've ever met" - Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney on William Saliba

Saliba's outings so far this season have caught Tierney's eye, who heaped praise on the centre-back, terming him an 'amazing player'.

"I think Saliba's done amazingly. I'm genuinely so happy because he's one of the nicest people I've ever met. He probably found it tough when he came here first - he was really young and had to go alone a few times - and it just shows the character that he's got," the left-back said.

"He can come back and just fit around the team like he's been here for the last two or three years. So all credit goes to him because he is an amazing player, amazing guy and deserves every bit of good that comes to him," he added.

Arsenal signed Saliba in 2019 but he spent three consecutive seasons out on loan in Ligue 1. He was only included in the first-team plans by Mikel Arteta this term and has responded in style.

The Frenchman has started all nine Premier League matches for Arsenal this season and has been one of the best defenders in the English top-flight. He has also scored two goals for the Gunners.

