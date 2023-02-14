"It’s just bad" "No idea what he’s doing" - Gary Neville slams Everton star for what he did against Liverpool 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his role in Liverpool's opener in the Merseyside derby on Monday (February 13). The Reds have bounced back from their recent woes with an impressive attacking performance against the Toffees.

Their first goal arrived in a dramatic 36th minute, courtesy of Mohamed Salah's finish. However, Everton nearly had the ball in the back of the net 10 seconds before when James Tarkowski headed onto the hosts' crossbar.

Liverpool raced forward, with Darwin Nunez speeding past Idrissa Gana Gueye. He sent a cross into Salah's path, which dumbfounded Pickford. The English shot-stopper ran in the direction of Cody Gakpo rather than Salah. The Egyptian easily guided the ball into the back of the net.

Neville, who was doing coverage for Sky Sports on the match at Anfield, was bemused by Pickford's goalkeeping. He said:

"It’s not interesting, it’s just bad. I’ve no idea what he’s doing."

He continued by explaining how easy it was for Salah to slot home the opener:

"It’s almost as if he doesn’t think the ball is going to end up at Salah’s feet, and that it’s going to end up at the back post. He makes a real mess of it. It’s an open goal, he makes it really easy for Mo Salah."

Liverpool were in control at Anfield, and Gakpo added to their lead in the 49th minute from close range after good work from Trent Alexander-Arnold. If Klopp's side hold on to their lead, they will move above Chelsea into 9th. They still have a mountain to climb to finish in the top four. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points.

Klopp confirms Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara is set for a long spell on the sidelines

Thiago is set to be out of action due to a hip injury.

Luck hasn't been on Liverpool's side this season, certainly regarding injuries. An injury curse has plagued the Reds, and the latest victim is Thiago. The Spanish midfielder has incurred a hip injury.

Klopp has confirmed that the former Bayern Munich man is facing weeks out of action. He said before tonight's game (via LiverpoolWorld):

“The Thiago situation is not cool for us. He will be out for a while with a hip problem.”

Thiago has featured 24 times across competitions, providing an assist. Stefen Bajčetić has broken into the Reds' senior team amid their injury woes. However, some are pondering whether the Merseyside club should have entered the January transfer market for a midfielder.

