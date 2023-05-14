"It's not just Cristiano Ronaldo who is doing it" – Michail Antonio compares Liverpool midfielder to ex-Manchester United superstar

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has compared Liverpool midfielder James Milner to former Manchester United superstar and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo due to their ageing situation.

Milner, 37, has been a crucial squad member for Liverpool since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015. With his contract set to expire this summer, he is expected to join Brighton & Hove Albion, as per The Athletic.

Speaking on BBC's Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio heaped praise on Milner while discussing the longevity of players' careers. Referencing Ronaldo's trajectory in his late age, the former Nottingham Forest man elaborated:

"In this day and age in football, it's different. Players are looking after their own bodies, players can now play for a lot longer. Look at James Milner. He's leaving Liverpool and he's going to Brighton this summer. They are another quality team in the Premier League. And he is 37 years of age. It's not just Cristiano Ronaldo who is doing it."

Sharing his thoughts on professional footballers' effectiveness in the final phase of their careers, Antonio added:

"James Milner, Adam Lallana... all these players still have quality. They are still doing it, even at their older ages. It's not about age, it's about if you are doing it out on the pitch and that's what people should be looking at."

Milner, who has helped Liverpool lift seven trophies during his eight-year stint at the club, has been reduced to a bit-part role of late. He has made 329 appearances for his side so far, scoring 26 goals and contributing 46 assists in the process.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League at the age of 38. Since joining Al-Nassr on a Bosman switch from Manchester United, he has registered 12 goals and two assists in 16 matches.

Liverpool star likened to ex-Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to The Athletic, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler lauded Mohamed Salah for his fitness levels and compared him to ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo. He elaborated:

"To go through your career without a serious injury, of course you need a bit of luck. But his appearance record also says a lot about how Mo looks after himself. Ronaldo gets a lot of plaudits on that front and Mo deserves the same. His body is a temple. He is devoted to his profession. He's the perfect example for young players."

Salah, 30, has been an ever-present player for the Reds since arriving from Roma for £36.5 million in 2017. He has missed just three games since then, scoring 186 goals and registering 74 assists in 302 appearances for his club.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese has been a yardstick for peak physical attributes for a number of years. Since making his debut in 2002, he has featured in 965 matches at club level and a staggering 198 games for his national team.

