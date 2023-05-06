“It’s just very difficult to deal with” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names one thing in which Brentford are the best team he has faced

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Brentford are the best 'set-piece' team he has ever faced. The Reds managed a 1-0 win at Anfield on Saturday (May 6), courtesy of a Mohamed Salah goal in the 13th minute.

The win was a hard-earned win for the Reds. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp praised Brentford's ability from dead ball situations. The German manager said (via Metro):

"That game today was the best defensive set-piece session I ever saw in my life against the best set-piece team I’ve ever played, the most creative. We didn’t concede a real chance with 50, 60 set-pieces; that’s how it felt at least. It was because the boys were really focussed, the boys were really there."

Klopp added:

"Could we have controlled the game better in moments? Yes, we could. But it was really tricky because they break the rhythm, not only with set-pieces but with the time they take with them.

"It’s all legal and all fine, but it’s just very difficult to deal with. I saw a lot of positive things again football-wise, and from a focus point of view, it was extremely good, because we stayed really focussed."

Liverpool now have 62 points from 35 games after their win against Brentford. Klopp's side remain fifth in the league. While they trail fourth-placed Manchester United by a point, the Merseysiders have played two games more.

The Reds return to action on May 15 to take on Leicester City in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool are belatedly coming into their own

Liverpool have struggled for form for most of the season. However, they have finally found heir usual form. Klopp's side have been performing well in the last few games.

While making the top four still remains a distant possibility, a strong finish to the season should serve as a morale boost for the team. It would also help Klopp build the team for next season.

The Merseysiders are expected to make a few signings next season as they look to bolster the team. Midfield is one of the areas the Reds are keen on improving next season.

