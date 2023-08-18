"It's just the early part of the season where I worry for him" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Tottenham vs Manchester United

Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to secure a vital victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).

The Red Devils will travel to north London to face Ange Postecoglou's side who drew 2-2 with Brentford in their season opener. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's Red Devils beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 but were wholly uninspiring.

Despite this, Sutton reckons Manchester United's counter-attacking threat will prove decisive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He wrote for BBC Sport:

"Tottenham's set-up under Ange Postecoglou leaves them vulnerable on the break, and we know United have got the players to capitalise."

Raphael Varane's header was the difference maker in the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Wolves. Sutton hasn't been convinced by Ten Hag's men but he sees United just nicking all three points on the road:

"United did not really get going against Wolves, but still took the three points despite being miles off the pace. This game will be just as close, but I am going with Ten Hag's side to nick it again, even if I am not convinced by United either. How can I be?"

Postecoglou's Lilywhites performed well against Brentford but have still shown signs that they are just adapting to his playing style. Sutton added:

"It's just the early part of the season where I worry for him and Spurs a bit, especially against a United side who counter-attack so well. Prediction: 1-2."

Ten Hag will be eager for his Manchester United side to show vast improvement from their opener against Wolves. They were nervy and the likes of Casemiro and Marcus Rashford were poor.

However, the Red Devils did get the job done and they boast a superb recent record against Spurs. They have only lost one of their last nine against the north Londoners and are yet to lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to his side's lackluster win against Wolves

Manchester United were somewhat lucky against Wolves.

Ten Hag reacted to his side's 1-0 victory against Wolves by admitting that it wasn't the best performance at Old Trafford. The visitors had 23 attempts which is the most of any visiting side since 2005.

The Red Devils boss told MUTV that he could see the tram's spirit and willingness to win. He admits that his troops had to fight for all three points:

"They were more aggressive [than] we were, but then still, we have to find a way to win the game. That is what we did and then you see the spirit of the team and the willingness to win."

Ten Hag continued by suggesting his side were getting used to returning to competitive football:

"And we're happy. I was really pleased with the win, of course, and it was a fight. It's all about [getting] back into the season. We know we have to fight for our points and on the ball. It wasn't a great game outside but we had to fight. We have to find a way to win and that's what we did."

Manchester United did improve on their start to last season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. They followed that up with a 4-0 thrashing to Brentford so it shouldn't be too difficult to improve upon that against Tottenham.